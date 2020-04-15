Healthcare
April 15, 2020 / 10:57 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

India's Wipro flags coronavirus hit, defers quarterly revenue outlook

1 Min Read

BENGALURU, April 15 (Reuters) - Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Wednesday it will not give a forecast for revenue growth for the June quarter following uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed estimates due to higher costs. "The quarters ahead seem challenging and require a tremendous response on costs," Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal said in a statement here (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

