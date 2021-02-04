Wisconsin governor clashes with lawmakers over statewide mask mandate

FILE PHOTO: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers waits to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 19, 2020. Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers renewed his statewide mask-wearing mandate on Thursday, defying votes by the Republican-controlled legislature to repeal his earlier order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The action by Evers, a Democrat who has clashed with Republican lawmakers since taking office two years ago, came hours after the state Assembly voted in favor of a repeal resolution the state Senate passed a week ago.