Wizz Air could ground entire fleet if coronavirus crisis deepens

March 23 (Reuters) - Wizz Air warned on Monday that grounding of its entire fleet remained a “distinct possibility” as global travel restrictions could make international flying for commercial purposes “untenable or impossible”.

The Hungary-based low-cost carrier said it cut its capacity by 30% in March and grounded 85% of its fleet this week, and has also implemented more cost-cutting measures to stem the impact from lower travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.