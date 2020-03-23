Aerospace & Defense
March 23, 2020 / 2:32 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Wizz Air could ground entire fleet if coronavirus crisis deepens

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Wizz Air warned on Monday that grounding of its entire fleet remained a “distinct possibility” as global travel restrictions could make international flying for commercial purposes “untenable or impossible”.

The Hungary-based low-cost carrier said it cut its capacity by 30% in March and grounded 85% of its fleet this week, and has also implemented more cost-cutting measures to stem the impact from lower travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below