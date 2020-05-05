Wizz Air passenger numbers plunge 98% in April

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said its passenger numbers plunged 98% in April compared to the same month last year as the novel coronavirus halted most flying across Europe.

Wizz Air said that it carried 78,389 passengers in April, but its figures will improve this month as it became one of the first European airlines to restart commercial routes from London Luton and Vienna on 1 May.

The company also said a new airline it is planning to launch with flights between Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and eastern Europe is progressing in line with its initial timeline to start flying this year. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)