Wizz Air says can't provide 2020 guidance, plans job and pay cuts

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - European low cost airline Wizz Air said it could not provide any guidance for its new financial year, as it announced plans to cut 1,000 jobs, reduce salaries and return older leased aircraft to try to lower costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wizz Air, whose main focus is on Central and Eastern Europe, also said on Tuesday that for the 12 months to March 31 2020, it expects to report underlying net profit in line with its guidance range of 350 million euros to 355 million euros.