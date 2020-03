March 10 (Reuters) - Wizz Air has suspended all flights to Italy and Israel after the two countries announced moves to try to beat Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus, the low-cost carrier said on Tuesday.

Flights to and from Italian airports will be cancelled from March 10 until April 3 and flights serving Israel’s Tel Aviv and Eilat will be suspended from March 12 until March 23, the company said. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Jason Neely)