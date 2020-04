VIENNA, April 24 (Reuters) - European low-cost airline Wizz Air plans to resume flights out of Vienna from May 1, Deputy Chief Executive Stephen Jones said in comments reported by Austrian news agency APA on Friday.

Jones told reporters the airline intended to offer connections to 20 destinations including Milan, Valencia and Tel Aviv despite widespread travel restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus pandemic, APA reported. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Edmund Blair)