Workspace sees slowdown in lettings activity in March due to COVID-19

April 7 (Reuters) - Workspace Group Plc on Tuesday flagged slowdown in lettings activity due to COVID-19 related lockdowns in March as the office space provider received several requests for rent relief for the duration of the restriction.

The company, however, said it expected annual profit to be in line with market expectations.

To date, it had received about 50% of rents due at March end in cash, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)