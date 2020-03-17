Bonds News
World Bank adds $2 bln to funds available for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday said it had increased to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing available to members to respond to the global coronavirus pandemic, adding $2 billion to an initial package announced on March 3.

The change will give the World Bank’s International Financing Corp a total of $8 billion to support private companies and their employees hurt by the economic fallout of the spread of the disease, the Bank said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

