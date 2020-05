OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - Nordic sporting goods retailer XXL is bringing back its furloughed employees in Norway and Finland as demand is rebounding from the coronavirus downturn that began in March, the Oslo-listed company said on Tuesday.

Around 1,000 staff are returning in Norway and 450 in Finland in an early example of a company bringing back staff as virus restrictions ease.

The company’s shares rose 22% following the announcement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Alison Williams)