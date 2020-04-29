Yemen's Aden city sets three-day 24-hour curfew after coronavirus cases confirmed - STC

DUBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden have announced a three-day, 24-hour curfew starting at midnight local time, after five confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection were announced on Wednesday.

The announcement came from the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a separatist group that declared self-rule on Sunday in southern Yemeni governorates including Aden. Aden city is the interim seat of the government that was ousted from power in the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi group in late 2014. (Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Hugh Lawson)