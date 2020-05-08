Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

CAIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemen’s Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthi’s health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.

This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthi’s control to two, including a Somali national who was found dead in a hotel.

Early on Friday, the internationally-recognized government reported nine new coronavirus cases in Aden and two deaths, bringing the total count in areas under control of the government to 34 infections with seven deaths. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Sandra Maler)