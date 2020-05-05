Yemen's Houthis say first coronavirus case in Sanaa died last Sunday - Masirah TV

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis said on Tuesday a Somali national identified as the first case of the novel coronavirus in the capital Sanaa was found dead in a hotel there on Sunday, the group’s al-Masirah TV reported citing the health minister.

Authorities carried out tests on the body and showed that he died from the virus, Masirah said adding that all people that had interacted with him have been isolated. (Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Writing by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson)