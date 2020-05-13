Yemen reports first coronavirus case in Marib province

DUBAI, May 13 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Saudi-backed government reported the first coronavirus case in Marib province and four other infections elsewhere, taking the tally of cases in areas under its control to 70, including 12 deaths.

The Aden-based government’s coronavirus committee said two cases including one death were reported in Aden, and two in Lahej, including one death.

Yemen is divided between the internationally recognised government based in the south and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement headquartered in the north. The Houthis have so far reported two COVID-19 infections, with one death. (Writing by Lisa Barrington)