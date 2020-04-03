UPDATE 1-Zambia's central bank establishes medium-term facility to ease liquidity crunch

(Adds details)

LUSAKA, April 3 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank said on Friday it has established a 10 billion Zambian kwachas ($533.33-million) medium-term refinancing facility for financial service providers (FSP) as part of emergency policy measures aimed at easing a liquidity crunch triggered by the coronavirus.

The three to five years facility will be available to eligible FSPs to enable them to restructure or refinance qualifying facilities or lend to eligible clients, the bank said in a statement issued by Governor Denny Kalyalya.

The bank has also “scaled up open market operations” to provide short-term liquidity support to commercial banks on more flexible terms than before the coronavirus outbreak that has infected 39 people and killed one person in the southern African country.

Rules governing the operations of the interbank foreign exchange market will be revised to provide a system for addressing heightened volatility in the exchange rate in periods of stress, it added.

“The Zambian economy has been facing significant macroeconomic challenges as reflected in low growth, high fiscal deficits, rising inflation and debt service obligations as well as low international reserves,” the bank said.

“The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the situation, resulting in unprecedented global public health and economic crisis.”

The bank said although the full impact of the virus on the economy cannot be determined at the moment, “indications are that it will be unprecedented.”

African governments including Zambia have become heavily indebted in the past decade and are seeking support from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and European Union for wide-ranging debt relief.

Africa’s No. 2 copper producer’s economic activity has also been hampered by widespread power shortages.

On Tuesday, Zambia’s ministry of finance said the government is looking for financial advisors to help ensure the sustainability of its debt and manage any loans maturing from next year and beyond.

Other measures implemented by the bank on Friday include revising loan classification and provisioning rules to allow FSPs "to better accommodate lending, refinancing and restructuring of facilities to critical sectors." ($1 = 18.7500 Zambian kwachas)