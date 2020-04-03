Zambia's central bank establishes medium-term facility to ease liquidity crunch

LUSAKA, April 3 (Reuters) - Zambia’s central bank said on Friday it has established a 10 billion kwacha ($13.71 million) medium-term refinancing facility for financial service providers (FSP) as part of emergency policy measures aimed at easing a liquidity crunch triggered by the coronavirus.

“This is a three to five years facility that will be available to eligible FSPs to enable them to restructure or refinance qualifying facilities or on-lend to eligible clients,” the bank said in a statement issued by Governor Denny Kalyalya. ($1 = 729.1500 kwacha) (Reporting by Chris Mfula Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Sandra Maler)