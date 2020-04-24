Zambia's budget thrown into "disarray" due to coronavirus - Lungu

LUSAKA, April 24 (Reuters) - Zambia’s budget has been thrown into “disarray” due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy and the government needs to implement measures to support businesses, President Edgar Lungu said on Friday as the number of cases rose to 84.

Lungu said in a live radio and television address to the nation that he had directed Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu to set up a coronavirus recovery fund to assist businesses and ordered the state Citizens Economic Empowerment Fund to invite more proposals for funding. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Alison Williams)