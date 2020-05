LUSAKA, May 23 (Reuters) - Zambia’s information minister Dora Siliya said on Saturday she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was asymptomatic and had gone into self-isolation.

“Even after taking all precautions ... yesterday I did test positive for COVID-19,” she said in a video posted on WhatsApp and Twitter, calling on citizens to stay calm and observe hygiene and social distancing measures. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)