Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from COVID-19 - spokesman

HARARE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo, has died after contracting COVID-19, presidential spokesman George Charamba said on Wednesday.

Moyo, a former army general who rose to national fame when he announced the military coup that led to the removal of the late long-serving leader Robert Mugabe in November 2017, died at a local hospital early on Wednesday, Charamba said. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Emma Rumney and Timothy Heritage)