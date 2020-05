HARARE, May 27 (Reuters) - The number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Zimbabwe more than doubled to 132, the biggest daily increase, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Nick Mangwana wrote on Twitter that most of the cases were from Zimbabweans who had returned from mostly South Africa and Botswana. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Nqobile Dludla)