Soccer-Zlatan starts GoFundMe to support Italy's coronavirus fight

STOCKHOLM, Mar 18 (Reuters) - AC Milan’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has started a GoFundMe campaign to support Italy’s fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The 38-year-old, who has played for Juventus and Inter as well as AC Milan and won a slew of titles in Italy, took to Instagram to call on fans and players to contribute cash that will go to the Humanitas Hospitals in northern Italy, a region among the hardest hit by the spread of the virus.

“Together we can really help hospitals and doctors and nurses who work tirelessly every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones cheering for them!” he wrote in Italian in a post accompanied by a video of the statement.

“And remember: if the virus doesn’t come to Zlatan, Zlatan will come to the virus!” he added in the sign-off. (Editing by Ken Ferris)