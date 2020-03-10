Air Canada suspends flights to and from Italy due to coronavirus

March 10 (Reuters) - Air Canada said on Tuesday it will suspend its service to and from Italy, as the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“Due to Italian government regulations and ongoing health and safety concerns, Air Canada will suspend its service between Canada and Italy as of March 11,” Canada’s largest airline said in an email statement to Reuters.

Affected customers will be notified and offered travel options, including a full refund, the airline said.

Air Canada said the last flight to Rome will depart Toronto on the evening of March 10 and the return flight from Rome to Montreal will be on March 11, it said.

Air Canada’s current service to Italy consists of once daily flights from Canada to Rome on alternate days from Toronto and Montreal.