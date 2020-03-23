Healthcare
March 23, 2020 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia's NSW at 'critical stage' in relation to coronavirus -premier

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, is at a “critical stage” in relation to the coronavirus pandemic after a spike in confirmed cases overnight, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“We need to make sure everybody who’s in self-isolation stays in self-isolation. We are ramping up our compliance,” she told reporters. “There are harsh penalties and we’ll enforce that. We have to take this seriously.”

NSW now has more than 800 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 149 from Monday. The total number of cases across Australia has surpassed 1,700.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below