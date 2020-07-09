Bolivia's President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus

SANTIAGO, July 9 (Reuters) - Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Anez said in a tweet she was “well” and continuing to work while in isolation. “Together, we will come out of this,” she said.

The confirmation came a week after Bolivia’s Health Minister María Eidy Roca said she too had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The landlocked Andean nation of over 11.5 million people has registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world. (Reporting by Danny Ramos, writing by Aislinn Laing, editing by Chris Reese)