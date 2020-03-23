Germany not mulling any new debt instruments such as 50-year bond

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany is not planning to launch any new debt instruments such as a 50-year bond, a step which would enable the federal government to take better advantage of record-low borrowing costs, the managing director of the debt agency said on Monday.

The debt agency, in charge of managing the federal government’s debt, earlier on Monday announced a drastic expansion of its debt issuance plans for this year as Berlin is racing to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)