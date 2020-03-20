Inditex considers temporary layoffs in Spain if state of emergency continues

MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex is considering temporarily laying off around 25,000 staff in Spain if the Spanish state of emergency continues beyond April 15, a company official said on Friday.

Spain ordered a nationwide 15-day state of emergency to fight the coronavirus on Saturday, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close, as well as restricting transport.

Inditex’s domestic market Spain has by far the largest store network of the group, accounting for about a sixth of its global sales. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Nathan Allen)