FILE PHOTO: Medical staff members assist a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2021. Picture taken March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Muath Freij

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan reported 111 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily death toll since the pandemic first appeared in the Middle Eastern kingdom a year ago, the health ministry said.

The ministry also reported 6,570 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 611,577 cases along with 6,858 deaths.