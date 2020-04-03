Poland's opposition won't support proposal to extend president's term

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - There is no way the Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s main opposition party, will support changing the constitution in the wake of the coronavirus crisis to allow for the extension of the current president’s term, the party’s head said on Friday.

“The current rules allow for a calling a state of natural disaster, which allows for postponing the elections. Let’s do it ... But there is no way that Andrzej Duda’s term will be extended,” Budka said in a televised statement. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Pawel Florkiewicz, Editing by Joanna Plucinska)