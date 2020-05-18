Reimposing French 'ISF' wealth tax would be bad idea -Le Maire

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Reintroducing a tax on France’s wealthiest citizens to help finance measures to support the economy in the wake of the coronavirus crisis would not be a good idea, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

“A return to the ISF is not a good solution,” Le Maire told France Info radio, referring to the ISF wealth tax, aspects of which have been eased by President Emmanuel Macron to encourage wealthy French citizens to remain in France. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)