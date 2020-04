BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp has secured state aid of around 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), newspaper Handelsblatt cited sources with knowledge of the matter as saying on Thursday.

The newspaper said Thyssenkrupp wanted to use the loan from state development bank KfW to get through a bottleneck until money from the sale of its elevator division comes in.

Thyssenkrupp was not immediately available to comment.