Healthcare

UPDATE 1-France reports 3,028 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds vaccination figures)

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - France reported the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 76 to 3,028 on Saturday, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 425 to 16,847.

Both numbers have been on a downward trend in recent weeks.

While reporting 10,675 new cases, the health ministry also announced 68 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and said there had been 487,309 COVID-19 vaccine injections over the past 24 hours. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont Editing by Mark Potter)

