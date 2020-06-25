U.S. aviation unions ask Congress to extend payroll aid through March

CHICAGO, June 25 (Reuters) - Six U.S. unions representing aviation workers asked Congress on Thursday to extend payroll aid through March 31, warning that hundreds of thousands of workers could lose their jobs and health insurance, according to a letter to lawmakers seen by Reuters.

Under the CARES Act passed earlier this year, Congress awarded $32 billion to help airlines and airports meet payroll through Sept. 30, but without a recovery in travel demand, airlines have warned that they may need to lay off employees in the fall. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)