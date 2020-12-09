U.S. Senator sees 90% of coronavirus stimulus package completed Wednesday - CNN interview

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks with Ajit Pai, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, during an oversight hearing to examine the Federal Communications Commission spectrum auctions program for fiscal year 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 16, 2020. Toni Sandys/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he expected Democrats and Republicans to work out most of the key details of a new coronavirus relief package on Wednesday.

“Right now we have Democrats and Republicans that are looking at a deal,” Manchin, who has been leading bipartisan efforts on a package to help blunt the economic effects of the pandemic, told CNN. “You’re going to see 90% of the bill today.”

He said Democrats wanted the measure to include a liability protection deal that “makes sense, that doesn’t just throw caution to the wind.”