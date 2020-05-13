Germany's KfW pays out 19.3 bln euros in coronavirus aid loans

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Germany’s state development bank KfW has approved 19.3 billion euros ($20.99 billion) of emergency loans to help companies bridge liquidity gaps and survive the coronavirus pandemic, a government document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The figures, compiled by the finance and economy ministries, show KfW received loan applications from more than 36,600 companies which requested a total sum of 33.4 billion euros.

The state development bank approved 19.3 billion euros, or 58% of the total sum, but it also approved 99% of all loan applications. This means a small number of applications is still being checked, with the companies in question requesting a relatively large sum.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has compiled a rescue package worth more than 750 billion euros to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Europe’s largest economy, with the government taking on new debt for the first time since 2013.

The measures include a debt-financed supplementary budget of 156 billion euros and a stabilisation fund worth 600 billion euros for loans to struggling businesses and direct stakes in companies.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier have promised unlimited liquidity support through KfW loans to help firms hit by measures to contain the pandemic.

The government is also helping small businesses and the self-employed threatened with bankruptcy with direct payments of up to 15,000 euros that don’t have to be paid back.

The take-up under this programme rose to nearly 12 billion euros with roughly 2 million applicants as of Tuesday afternoon after some 9 billion euros with 1.1 million applicants mid-April, the document showed.

This means that less than a quarter of the total 50 billion euros in funds earmarked for this programme have been used up so far.