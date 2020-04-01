Swiss businesses tap more than half of emergency coronavirus loan pot - government

ZURICH, April 1 (Reuters) - More than half of a 20-billion-Swiss-franc ($20.71 billion)coronavirus emergency business loan scheme set up by Switzerland last week has already been handed out, Swiss economic minister Guy Parmelin said on Wednesday.

Some 10.6 billion Swiss francs of emergency liquidity loans have been granted, so far, since the Swiss government signed the scheme, under which companies can get state-backed, no-interest loans of up to 500,000 Swiss francs via their banks.

Switzerland is now preparing to expand its emergency liquidity programme for coronavirus-hit businesses, the government said.