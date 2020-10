FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on the street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Liverpool, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 17,234 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, compared to 13,972 on Monday, as some areas of the country face tougher restrictions as part of a new three-tier system of lockdown measures.