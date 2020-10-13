UK reports highest daily COVID death toll since June

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks on the street amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Liverpool, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported 143 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since June, as parts of the country were facing tougher social distancing restrictions under a new three-tiered alert system.

Tuesday’s figure raised the total number of people who have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 43,018.

Government data showed 17,234 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 13,972 on Monday.