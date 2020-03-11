United suspends flights to Milan and Rome, reducing Tel Aviv

CHICAGO, March 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it is suspending flights between New York/Newark and Milan and Rome starting on Friday through April 30, the latest airline to scale back service to Italy, the European country worst hit by the coronavirus.

United is also suspending service between Washington Dulles and Tel Aviv between April 1 and April 30, but will continue to operate a reduced schedule to Tel Aviv from Newark and San Francisco, it said. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sandra Maler)