LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak sees a very high bar for bailing out companies that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg Television reported on Friday.

Sunak also said the economy was past the acute phase of the crisis, and that the best way to preserve jobs was to allow businesses to continue to reopen. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)