German economy sees first positive developments in some sectors - minister

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - Germany is seeing the first encouraging signs in some business sectors but it will likely take until 2022 for the economy to get back to the position it was in before the coronavirus struck, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday.

“In some sectors, we are seeing some hopeful developments but it will take many more weeks and months until all the consequences of the corona-pandemic have been overcome,” Altmaier told a news conferece. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Scot W. Stevenson)