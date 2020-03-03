Italy, China CDS fall amid hope of policy action over coronavirus hit

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to debt issued by Italy and China eased on Tuesday as hopes remained high that monetary policy action will help to stem the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Italy fell 10 basis points (bps) from Monday’s close to 148 bps, according to data from IHS Markit. Two of the country’s biggest lenders, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo also saw their CDS nudge lower.

CDS for China declined by 4 bps to 44 bps over the same period.

Italy and China CDS had recently hit multi-month highs on concern about the economic impact of the spread of the virus. (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Karin Strohecker)