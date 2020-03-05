Israel regulators: no significant hit yet to economy from coronavirus

TEL AVIV, March 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s top financial regulators on Thursday discussed the economic implications of the global coronavirus outbreak and while they did not announce any immediate decisions they said further health restrictions will take the economy into account.

“In the discussion, the financial regulators and all the economic entities clarified that the Israeli economy is strong and stable and that so far no substantial hit to the economy has been seen as a result of the outbreak of the virus,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

“However, management of the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Israel and the Israel Securities Authority are aware of the implications of the latest measures taken by the Health Ministry on the economy and continue to monitor on a daily basis the economic variables as well as global growth.”

The ministry said that in coordination with the prime minister, any further steps taken to combat the outbreak of the virus will take the economic implications into consideration.

Israel on Wednesday ordered travellers arriving from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland to go into home quarantine over coronavirus concerns.

The measure effectively cut off foreign tourism from those countries, whose citizens, the Health Ministry said, would not be allowed into Israel unless they could show they had made quarantine arrangements ahead of time.

Israel has already imposed the edict with regard to flights from Italy, China, Thailand and Singapore.

The Bank of Israel said on Wednesday if conditions worsen significantly, the monetary policy committee “will use the variety of tools at its disposal whenever necessary”. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by William Maclean)