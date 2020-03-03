Norwegian Air has no plans to reduce flights due to coronavirus

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has no plans to cut capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have nothing new to announce and are flying as normal,” Norwegian Air spokeswoman Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson said in an emailed statement.

Competitor SAS said on Tuesday that it was cutting capacity and withdrawing its financial guidance for the current year after the spread of the virus hit travel demand. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Susan Fenton)