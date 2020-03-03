UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air says it flying as normal but monitoring coronavirus developments

(Recasts lede, adds quote)

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air is closely watching the situation around the coronavirus outbreak, but had no immediate announcements on changes to its schedule after rival SAS said on Tuesday that it was cutting capacity.

“We have nothing new to announce and we are flying as normal,” Norwegian Air spokeswoman Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson said in an emailed statement, when asked if Norwegian was planning similar measures to SAS.

“We are following the situation closely and will, in the event of any changes, announce that through the stock exchange,” she added. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alison Williams)