Financials
March 4, 2020 / 12:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain to register COVID-19 as "notifiable disease" - BBC

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Britain will formally register COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as "notifiable", BBC reported here on Wednesday.

“To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register COVID19 as a notifiable disease,” BBC quoted a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as saying.

“This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus.” (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

