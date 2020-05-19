UPDATE 1-Egypt registers 720 new coronavirus cases in one day

(Adds background)

CAIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Egypt on Tuesday registered 720 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said in a statement, its highest daily toll since detecting the first confirmed case in February.

The new cases brought the total infections to 13,484 cases, the ministry added in a statement.

The country’s former daily record was 535 cases on Monday.

Egypt recorded 14 deaths on Tuesday, the statement said, bringing the total fatalities to 659. Nearly 3,740 people have recovered and been discharged from isolation hospitals.

The daily tally of cases has been rising after the government slightly eased a night curfew and other measures.

The most populous Arab country will bring forward the start of its curfew by four hours to 5 p.m. and halt public transport from May 24 for six days during the Eid holiday, as it seeks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday.