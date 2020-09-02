Lithuania to ask EJC to halt European trucking reform

VILNIUS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s government said on Wednesday it will ask the European Court of Justice to halt some of the proposed new European trucking rules from taking effect, saying they discriminate against its drivers. Lithuania objects to rules that force trucks to return to their home countries every eight weeks and limits their operations in other EU member states.

Eight, mainly eastern countries, had taken issue with the new trucking rules, which they said could cripple businesses already facing disruption caused by border controls within the bloc triggered by the pandemic. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Simon Johnson)