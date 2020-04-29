Thailand's bond market is more stable, but not yet normal -cenbank

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - Thailand’s bond market has stabilised further from the past month but has not completely recovered, a central bank official said on Wednesday, as the market grapples with volatility during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Investor confidence has returned ... but not quite normal yet,” Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee told a news conference.

The central bank has set up a 400 billion baht ($12.34 billion) stability fund to backstop the corporate debt market and rein in risk. ($1=32.42 baht) (Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Clarence Fernandez)