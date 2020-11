RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil has recorded 254 new COVID-19 deaths, and 22,380 new coronavirus cases, the health ministy said on Saturday.

More than 162,000 people have now died from COVID-19, with more than 5.65 million people infected in the South American country, the data show. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Jonathan Oatis)