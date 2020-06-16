Brazil reports record 34,918 new coronavirus cases in a day

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil set a daily record on Tuesday for new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in a single day, as its case load grew by 34,918 patients in 24 hours to 923,189 total infections, the most in the world outside the United States.

Brazil also registered 1,282 COVID-19 deaths since its last update on Monday, the Health Ministry said, bringing confirmed fatalities in the country to 45,241. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Writing by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Brad Haynes)